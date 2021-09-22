John Newman announces run for Madison County mayor

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson native John Newman announced he is running for Mayor of Madison County.

His new release says he will be running for the Republican nomination in 2022.

The release says he is currently a Madison County Trustee, but also has past experience in the Madison County Commission, and as Chairman of the Finance Committee.

“This is my home, I’ve raised my family here, I love this county and I’m ready for the incredible opportunity to make a difference in peoples’ lives,” Newman said. “From my experience as County

Commissioner and County Trustee, I understand the intricate apparatus of how county government operates, that the mayor is the top ambassador for the county, and how trusted leadership is essential in this role. If folks are looking for a leader who will always put the county first, I’m your man.”

You can read his full announcement here.

