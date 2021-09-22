Medina Middle School receives AED devices

MEDINA, Tenn. — Medina Middle School was gifted an AED device on Tuesday.

A news release from Friends of Heart says the life-saving devices were accepted by the school’s football coach and principal.

The release says that the devices, which are used to help those going through sudden cardiac arrest, will now be available if needed to over 200 Medina Middle athletes and to those on the sidelines.

Friends of Heart says that Sudden Cardiac Arrest is a leading cause of death among student athletes.

