Tennessee reports positive results from summer learning camps

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — State officials say data from academic summer camps are showing good results.

The state released a news release on Wednesday, saying the summer learning camps and after school STREAM camps had a high attendance from elementary students. More than those in middle school.

Overall, the release says over 120,000 students enrolled in the summer camps.

“This past summer, Tennessee school districts launched rich academic programs and thoughtfully prioritized student and family engagement to help their students get extra learning time and recover from a very tough school year. In doing so, they built tremendous momentum for students and staff heading into a brand new and still very tough school year,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “There is a lot of work that lies ahead, but after seeing what Tennessee accomplished this summer for its students, I believe our public schools are proving what’s possible.”

The release says Tennessee invested over $160 million into the camps, which were aimed at addressing learning loss among students.

“Tennessee has led the nation in getting students back in the classroom and swiftly addressing learning loss,” said Gov. Bill Lee. “As we continue to prioritize our students, I’m encouraged to share positive outcomes of priorities established in our historic special session. I am hopeful for our state and thank the legislature for their partnership to turn the tide for Tennessee students.”

