Humboldt mayor talks new projects, job opportunities coming soon

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — While many cities took a hard hit from the pandemic, Humboldt is flourishing with new businesses and opportunities.

The Tyson Foods facility and recently announced FedEx facility are both making big contributions to job openings.

“Our number one thing here is industry,” said Mayor Marvin Sikes. “But when it’s all over with FedEx, there will be about 400. Tyson will be 1,600. So, [we’re going to] have 2,000 potential jobs in Humboldt and Gibson County coming up.”

To prepare for the many people who will fill those jobs, construction is underway for many housing areas.

“We’ve had more house building in the City of Humboldt this past year [than] we had probably in the last 30 years, and that’s really exciting,” Mayor Sikes said.

The South 14th Project is in phase three of its construction, and once completed, there will be plenty of new trees, lighting, and sidewalks.

Mayor Sikes says the new parks program from a $1.4 million grant is about to begin.

He says they will be redoing all of Humboldt’s parks, and building a pavilion downtown for outdoor farmers markets and concerts.

Two new banks are also being built in the city as well.

“When new stuff comes, you got to have a place for people to spend their money,” Sikes said. “But you also got to have a place for them to put their money.”

Mayor Sikes says Gibson County has around 50,000 people spread throughout many small towns, but they work together as one.

“We have wonderful relationships and that has really made a difference in Gibson County and in Humboldt.”

Sikes hopes to continue to grow Humboldt, and is running for reelection on November 2.

“Whichever way that goes is still gonna be good, and I look forward to four more years,” Sikes said. “And we got a lot to do here and Gibson County and Humboldt, Tennessee, so y’all come be part of that.”

