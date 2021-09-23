UT Gardens to host Fall Plant Sale Oct. 7, 8

JACKSON, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Gardens is hosting its Fall Plant Sale in Jackson.

A news release says the garden will give shoppers a chance to find trees, shrubs, perennials and pansies.

“Gardening doesn’t end when fall begins. It’s the perfect time to plant trees, shrubs, and other perennials,” said Jason Reeves, director of the UT Gardens, Jackson. “Now you have the time to plan ahead for spring and summer, and get some of those bigger, more long-term projects done.”

The sale will be Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., according to the release.

You can find more information on the sale here.

Any remaining plants will be sold at the Bicentennial Heritage Festival on Saturday, Oct. 9, the release says.

