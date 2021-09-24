Health department will start Pfizer booster shots Monday

JACKSON, Tenn. — Those waiting on a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine may be in luck.

The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department says they will begin offering a third dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, September 27.

The doses are only available to those who fall into one of the following categories:

Ages 65 and up

Residents of long-term care facilities

Ages 18-64 with underlying medical conditions

Ages 18-64 with an increased risk of COVID-19 exposure

Examples of underlying medical conditions that qualify include cancer, diabetes, COPD, heart conditions, obesity, pregnancy, kidney or cerebrovascular disease, and smoking.

Individuals with an increased risk of exposure and transmission include healthcare workers, teachers, first responders, grocery store workers and those who deal directly with the public.

Those seeking a booster dose do not need to present any documentation proving their medical condition.

The health department continues to offer COVID-19 vaccination Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Appointments are not required.

For more information, call the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department at (731) 240-1771.

