Local farmer directs donations to The Care Center in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson nonprofit serving the homeless and abused women and children got a generous gift thanks to a local farmer.

Robert Hayes directed a $2,500 donation to The Care Center through the America’s Farmers Grow Communities Program.

The program gives farmers the chance to provide grants to a local nonprofit of their choice, and has awarded more than $57 million to organizations since 2010.

This is the second year in a row Hayes directed funds to The Care Center. Co-founder Nathan Young says they are thankful for his donation, and that it will go far to further their mission.

The center will use the donation for supplies and maintaining their facility.

