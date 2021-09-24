New nonprofit ‘A Mind’s Way Home’ opens in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new nonprofit organization focusing on mental health is opening in Jackson.

A ribbon cutting was held Friday for A Mind’s Way Home.

The organization is a primary care and mental health clinic that specializes in mental health and chronic care.

The clinic is open for anyone, with insurance or without. Patients must be over 18 years of age.

Some services that will be provided is HIV care, crisis management, and hypertension.

The clinic will be open from Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 364 North Parkway Suite 6 and 8.

