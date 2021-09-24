Woman killed in Kroger shooting was mother of 3

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The son of a woman killed in a Tennessee grocery store shooting Thursday says in a Facebook post that “this type of crime needs to stop being glossed over and sanitized.”

Wes King says his mother, Olivia King, was shot in the chest at a Kroger grocery in Collierville, an upscale suburb outside of Memphis.

Police say twelve others were wounded, some seriously, in the shooting that occurred around 1:30 p.m.

The suspected shooter died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police have said the suspect was male but haven’t identified him further. The investigation is ongoing.

