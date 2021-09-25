Doodle Soup Festival returns to Bradford

BRADFORD, Tenn—The week long Doodle Soup Festival is coming to an end and what better way to celebrate than with a parade?

“Today is our finale of the doodle soup days events. It’s been going on all week. We just got finished with our parade we had a great parade, a great turn out and the weather is beautiful,” says Doodle soup days committee member, Shannon Barton.

Doodle soup is a Bradford staple. It’s a broth made out of chicken grease, vinegar, salt and different spices.

“I prefer it over a good hot biscuit, some people like it with their crackers but we’re going to be serving the doodle soup, chicken, peas, potatoes, crackers and biscuits all day for you,” Barton says.

There were a variety of floats, even a rooster and a Tiktok float, but some attendees enjoyed the candy more than anything.

“Candy, probably seeing everyone out here and the fire trucks because they throw the most candy,” says Chloe Evans and Derriah Jones

The Doodle Soup Parade is a tradition for many, but for some this is their first time at the event.

“She is at her first parade and she wanted to catch the candy. We loved the tiktok float and the rooster,” says Leighann Horne.