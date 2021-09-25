Sweet Tea and Southern Pickens Festival

Jessica Davis,

MACKENZIE,Tenn–It was a weekend full of events.

The Sweet Tea and Southern Pickens was held today in downtown Mckenzie. 

 

Screen Shot 2021 09 25 At 72904 Pm

There were a variety of vendors from soaps and candles, to clothing and accessories. Many attendees took advantage of the festival, using it as a time to stock up on some fall essentials.

The festival featured over 500 booths.

Shaketha Maban is a Mckenzie native and she says it feels good to do what she loves in her hometown.

I’ve actually came back to the community where I was raised at and so, business has been very good. Everybody is embracing and loving Pure Essence,” says  Maban.

Share this...
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter

Related Posts