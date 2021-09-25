Sweet Tea and Southern Pickens Festival

MACKENZIE,Tenn–It was a weekend full of events.

The Sweet Tea and Southern Pickens was held today in downtown Mckenzie.

There were a variety of vendors from soaps and candles, to clothing and accessories. Many attendees took advantage of the festival, using it as a time to stock up on some fall essentials.

The festival featured over 500 booths.

Shaketha Maban is a Mckenzie native and she says it feels good to do what she loves in her hometown.

“I’ve actually came back to the community where I was raised at and so, business has been very good. Everybody is embracing and loving Pure Essence,” says Maban.