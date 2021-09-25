Volcanic ash cloud closes La Palma airport; new vent emerges

MADRID (AP) — Flights to and from the Spanish island of La Palma have been canceled because of an ash cloud spewing out of a volcano that has been erupting for a week.

Scientists also said another volcanic vent opened up on Saturday.

La Palma Airport operator Aena said plane traffic was suspended Saturday “due to the accumulation of ash” in the air.

It says other airports in the Canary Islands are still operating but some airlines were suspending flights there too.

The volcanic eruption that started Sept. 19 is the first in 50 years on La Palma, which is part of Spain’s Canary Islands archipelago in the Atlantic Ocean.

The lava so far has forced 7,000 people to abandon their homes.

