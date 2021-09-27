Park to mark 159th anniversary of the Battle of Corinth

CORINTH, Miss. — Shiloh National Military Park is marking 159 years since the Battle of Corinth.

1/2 (Photo courtesy: National Park Service)

2/2 (Photo courtesy: National Park Service)



The park says it will be commemorating the 1862 battle with a series of activities and hikes from Saturday, Oct. 2 to Tuesday, Oct. 5.

The park will says it will be hosting several ranger led programs on Saturday, along with cannon firings and a book signing at the Corinth Civil War Interpretive Center.

Saturday’s programs will give visitors insight on into the life of people like Daniel Murray of the 1st U.S. Infantry, Civil War nurse Kate Cumming, and more.

The park says cannon firings will also be at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 12 p.m., 1:30 p.m., and 2:30 p.m.

Registration is not required for any event on Saturday. However, the park says the following hikes being held through Tuesday will require registration.

You can read more about the upcoming events here.

The Battle of Corinth took place during the American Civil War in 1862.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.