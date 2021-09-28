Sea of Blue, funeral procession to honor fallen Deputy Matthew Locke

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — A Sea of Blue is being held for fallen Hardin County Deputy Matthew Locke.

The Hardin County Sheriff’s Department says the Sea of Blue will be Thursday at 8 p.m.

The department’s says they will start in Adamsville, and will follow U.S. Highway 64 through Crump, into Savannah, onto Water Street, pass the Hardin County Sheriff’s Department, turn right onto Pickwick Street, and end at Savannah Church of Christ.

Members of the public are invited to attend and watch the Sea of Blue.

A funeral procession will also be held Friday between 12 p.m. and 12:30 p.m., according to the department.

That route will be from the Savannah Church of Christ, north on Pickwick Street, right onto Water Street, left onto Hannah Boulevard, pass the Savannah Veterans Memorial Park, go onto U.S. Highway 64, then go east out of Savannah, then left onto Rich Road and end at Mt. Hermon Cemetery.

The department says the public is encouraged to line the parade route in honor of Locke.