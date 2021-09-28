Westview High School band holds fundraiser

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — One band is marching to the beat of its own drum, and with big travel plans.

Westview High School band held its 35th annual Band Supper Tuesday evening.

This year’s meal included a barbecue sandwich, baked beans, coleslaw, chips, and a drink. And it was all for $8.

The supper serves as a fundraiser to fund the band and its activities.

Next year, the band plans to travel to Orlando, Florida to perform at Disney during a parade.

The band director says it’s a fantastic opportunity to showcase the students’ talents.

“All the band will be going and all will be performing. It will not only showcase their talents, but give a nice representation of the talent of the students here in West Tennessee,” said Band Director Mike Tucker.

Tucker wants to thank everyone who has supported the band in the past and for investing in the students.

