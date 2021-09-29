1 dead, 1 in custody after Tuesday night shooting in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — One person is dead and another is in custody after a Tuesday night shooting.

The Jackson Police Department responded to the 200 block of Roosevelt Parkway shortly after 11 p.m. after a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers found a black male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

JPD says they currently have a suspect in custody, however the investigation is still ongoing.

The identities of the victim and the suspect have not been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call JPD at (731) 424-8400 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.

