Department of Health gives update on Pfizer booster shot

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Health provided an update on the CDC’s approval of the Pfizer booster.

Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey wants to remind you of who is eligible. She says the people who should get a booster are 65 and older in a longtime care facility, or are in between the ages 50 and 64 with a medical condition.

The people who may get a booster are those 18 to 49-years-old with a medical condition, or are 18 and older with occupational exposure.

Piercey says it is the best practice to only get a Pfizer booster if you had both doses of the Pfizer vaccine six months ago.

She anticipates both Moderna and Johnson and Johnson to get approved for booster shots in the coming weeks.

“We are not going to boost our way out of this pandemic. The single most effective way for us to end this pandemic is to get the unvaccinated vaccinated,” Piercey said.

Piercey also anticipates Pfizer getting approved to vaccinate kids ages 5 to 11 in the upcoming weeks.

Although the severity of COVID-19 in young kids is low, Piercey says this will decrease the spread and exempt kids from quarantine and masks, which will allow them to keep from missing out on normal kid activities.

