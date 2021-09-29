Friends of Jackson-Madison County Library to host poet

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Friends of the Jackson-Madison County Library are hosting a Colorado poet.

They say Kika Dorsey will be at the downtown library on Oct. 23 at 1 p.m. Dorsey will read some of her recent work and will hold a Q&A session.

The event will be held in-person in the program center, and will also be live streamed on the library’s website.

You can find more information about Dorsey here. You can also find out more by calling the library at (731) 425-8600.

