National Coffee Day: Here’s where you can snag a free cup
September 29 is National Coffee Day!
A few brands around West Tennessee are offering incentives Wednesday, including free coffee.
- Starbucks
- You can bring any clean, empty and reusable cup, up to 20oz, to Starbucks for a free cup of Pikes Place Roast brewed coffee.
- You can also sign up for a free bag of packaged coffee here.
- Dunkin’
- Dunkin’ is offering a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase to loyalty members.
- Panera Bread
- Parents can receive free coffee all day – just let a cashier know you are a parent.
