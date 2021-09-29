National Coffee Day: Here’s where you can snag a free cup

September 29 is National Coffee Day!

A few brands around West Tennessee are offering incentives Wednesday, including free coffee.

Starbucks You can bring any clean, empty and reusable cup, up to 20oz, to Starbucks for a free cup of Pikes Place Roast brewed coffee. You can also sign up for a free bag of packaged coffee here.

Dunkin’ Dunkin’ is offering a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase to loyalty members.

Panera Bread Parents can receive free coffee all day – just let a cashier know you are a parent.



