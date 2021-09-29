Week 6 Team of the Week: USJ Bruins

JACKSON, Tenn. — The USJ Bruins claimed the Team of the Week honor for Week 6 of the season following their dominant performance on the road at Jackson Christian.

On their way to a 56-17 victory, the Bruins displayed a very balanced offensive attack, going for over 150 yards in both the passing and rushing categories. The win over the Eagles this past week gave USJ sole possession of first place in the region standings, as the Bruins have now scored 55 or more points in back to back games.

Clearly playing with relentless heart and confidence, members of the USJ program had nothing but positive remarks regarding how they executed in Week 6.

“We set up scores on every phase of the game, offensively, defensively, and special teams,” said USJ head coach Michael Stroup. “So as a coach, you’re pleased and happy with that.”

“I feel like we’re very comfortable with each other, we have a lot of good chemistry, we’ve been with each other for some years now,” said USJ defensive tackle Joshua Jones. “So we’re kind of just feeling it, and doing what we please on offense.”

“I think the next step is just not getting satisfied, you know not getting content,” said USJ quarterback Berkeley Pettigrew. “Just keep playing hard, keep playing well, keep winning, stay healthy. I think if we do that, we’ll reach our goals.”

After picking up their 5th win of the season, USJ now prepares to continue their strong play throughout the remainder of the 2021 regular season, as they hit the road this Friday night for another region game against Fayette Academy.