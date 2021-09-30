Boy shot and wounded at Tennessee school; juvenile detained

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a teenage boy was shot and wounded at a school in Memphis, Tennessee, and they have detained a second boy believed to be the shooter.

Memphis Police said the shooting was reported Thursday morning at the Cummings School, which includes grades kindergarten through eighth.

Authorities say the 13-year-old boy was taken to a hospital in critical condition and was expected to recover.

A suspect described as a 13-year-old boy was detained afterward.

Both are students at the school. Officials placed the school on lockdown and bused other students to a nearby church to be reunited with frantic parents.

