WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A Greenfield resident has died in Wednesday morning car accident.

A crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol states 40-year-old Amanda Pruitt was traveling west on Kimery Store Road when her vehicle veered off to the right side shortly after 5 a.m.

THP says Pruitt was killed after her car struck a tree and became engulfed in flames.

Authorities could not determine if she was wearing a seatbelt.

