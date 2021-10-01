Coldwell Banker Barnes brings new blessing box to Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new blessing box has come to the community.

“It’s our first year of doing it, and it’s a whole new experience for us. We got a great bunch of agents here that like to do this like this,” said Larry Willard, Managing Broker for Coldwell Banker Barnes.

Coldwell Banker Barnes built a blessing box to help serve the community.

“The wood was actually donated by Lowe’s. So we got Nan Newman’s husband to build the box, and then the paint was donated by Sherwin Willliams. So Larry and Gene painted the box, and we got it together and we just want to serve our community and give back,” said Jessica Alexander, Administrative Assistant for Coldwell Banker Barnes.

The idea came after several meetings.

“It was just a get together, and come up with ideas that we could give back to the community as realtors of the community,” Willard said.

They are hoping some can contribute in several ways to give back.

“Nonperishable items. We’re going to try to do things with different months, maybe like school supplies if children are in need for that, or maybe have a maternity month where we can maybe provide some necessary things for their babies,” Willard said. “As you come by, it’s going to be take what you need and leave what you can. We’re also going to leave a little note in there, like a blessing request if you have a request.”

Willard’s team says they are excited to help those in need as much as possible.

“It’s a new project for us here at Coldwell Banker Barnes, and we’ll grow with the community and give back to them what we can,” Willard said.

“I’m really happy and inspired by what we’ve done, and hopefully, it’ll be a good service to the community,” Alexander said.

