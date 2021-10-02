Walk for Life fundraiser held to help local women

JACKSON, Tenn. — One organization is helping women navigate unexpected pregnancies.

Birth Choice hosted a Walk for Life fundraiser at West Jackson Baptist Church Saturday.

The organization gives women with unexpected pregnancies options of care including ultrasounds and check-ups.

The money raised will go to providing those resources entirely free for those in need.

Tiffany Dawson with Birth Choice says they have raised over 40 thousand dollars and hope to reach their goal of 80 thousand.

She says the organization’s goal is to show those women they have options during their pregnancy.

“Unexpected pregnancy happens everywhere in the U.S., the state, and the community. There could be someone who is facing an unexpected pregnancy and we are here to help them, walk alongside them through the pregnancy and give them free resources,” Dawson said.

Birth Choice is planning to add a second mobile ultrasound and an additional room at their clinic.