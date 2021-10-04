Driving tour highlights historic Jackson, Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new driving tour is giving an insight into Jackson and Madison County’s history.

Historian and teacher Robert Briley worked with the Jackson-Madison County Bicentennial and Visit Jackson, Tennessee to create the tour to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the both Jackson and the county.

The tour includes stops at church built by slaves, a place where Davy Crockett gave a farewell speech, Jackson’s oldest church, Carl Perkins’ grave, and more.

The tour will lead you from Denmark to outside Spring Creek, or you can find plenty of spots on your own route all in downtown Jackson.

The tour can be found in the Visit Jackson, Tennessee app, or through any browser here. All you have to do is go to tours using the main menu and click on “Bicentennial Historic Stops.”

