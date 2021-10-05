108 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 108 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 17,848.

A total of 295 Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19 complications.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

38305: 9,927 (55.6%)

38301: 5,826 (32.6%)

38356: 344 (1.9%)

38391: 169 (1%)

38366: 363 (2%)

38343: 113 (0.6%)

38313: 393 (2.2%)

38392: 144 (0.8%)

38355: 46 (0.3%)

38362: 235 (1.3%)

38006: 10 (0.05%)

38302: 27 (0.2%)

38308: 31 (0.2%)

38378: 10 (0.05%)

38303: 11 (0.05%)

38340: 10 (0.05%)

Unknown: 189 (1.1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 5,154 (28.9%)

White: 7,449 (41.7%)

Asian: 67 (0.4%)

Hispanic: 360 (2%)

Other/Multiracial: 387 (2.2%)

Unspecified: 4,431 (24.8%)

Gender:

Female: 9,849 (55.2%)

Male: 7,789 (43.6%)

Unknown: 210 (1.2%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 16,734 (93.8%)

Not recovered: 155 (0.9%)

Better: 240 (1.3%)

Unknown: 424 (2.4%)

Deaths: 295 (1.6%)

Age:

0 – 10 years: 1,315 (7.4%)

11 – 20 years: 2,493 (14%)

21 – 30 years: 3,071 (17.2%)

31 – 40 years: 2,620 (14.7%)

41 – 50 years: 2,453 (13.7%)

51 – 60 years: 2,252 (12.6%)

61 – 70 years: 1,778 (10%)

71 – 80 years: 1,027 (5.7%)

80+: 586 (3.3%)

Unknown: 253 (1.4%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.