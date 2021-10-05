108 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison County
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 108 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 17,848.
A total of 295 Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19 complications.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip code:
- 38305: 9,927 (55.6%)
- 38301: 5,826 (32.6%)
- 38356: 344 (1.9%)
- 38391: 169 (1%)
- 38366: 363 (2%)
- 38343: 113 (0.6%)
- 38313: 393 (2.2%)
- 38392: 144 (0.8%)
- 38355: 46 (0.3%)
- 38362: 235 (1.3%)
- 38006: 10 (0.05%)
- 38302: 27 (0.2%)
- 38308: 31 (0.2%)
- 38378: 10 (0.05%)
- 38303: 11 (0.05%)
- 38340: 10 (0.05%)
- Unknown: 189 (1.1%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 5,154 (28.9%)
- White: 7,449 (41.7%)
- Asian: 67 (0.4%)
- Hispanic: 360 (2%)
- Other/Multiracial: 387 (2.2%)
- Unspecified: 4,431 (24.8%)
Gender:
- Female: 9,849 (55.2%)
- Male: 7,789 (43.6%)
- Unknown: 210 (1.2%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 16,734 (93.8%)
- Not recovered: 155 (0.9%)
- Better: 240 (1.3%)
- Unknown: 424 (2.4%)
- Deaths: 295 (1.6%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 1,315 (7.4%)
- 11 – 20 years: 2,493 (14%)
- 21 – 30 years: 3,071 (17.2%)
- 31 – 40 years: 2,620 (14.7%)
- 41 – 50 years: 2,453 (13.7%)
- 51 – 60 years: 2,252 (12.6%)
- 61 – 70 years: 1,778 (10%)
- 71 – 80 years: 1,027 (5.7%)
- 80+: 586 (3.3%)
- Unknown: 253 (1.4%)
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.