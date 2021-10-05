Clinic hosts ‘Take Your Girls Out 5K’ in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local clinic is helping women battling breast cancer.

“Twelve years ago we did this, and it was in March. We had 16 people,” said Jon Ewing, Chief Operating Officer for the Woman’s Clinic.

The 12th annual Take Your Girls Night Out 5K run benefits a fund set up through the West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation to help support women battling breast cancer.

“If a woman can’t make her power payment or car payment or her monthly mortgage, we help up to a thousand dollars from this fund,” Ewing said.

Some organizers shared how they were impacted by breast cancer.

“I personally lost my mom when I was 12 to breast cancer, so being able to give back to the community is a really big deal for me. Just knowing that the money that we raise to goes to local women, it means a lot to know that I’m helping a neighbor,” said Maigan Smith, Administrative Assistant for the Woman’s Clinic.

Some runners are participating in the event in honor of their loved ones.

“My mother had breast cancer, and she passed away from it. So us and my church are here today, and we’re running in memory of her and some of our other congregation members that have passed on,” said Bridgette O’Shields, a third year runner.

O’Shields says this event means a lot to her.

“I love the foundation because it’s amazing of how it helps other women and it propels them to be able to help other women. They do good for the community, for the family members. The support that they have, I think it’s an awesome thing for them to be able to do,” O’Shields said.

