Delta Dental offers ‘Water’s Cool @ School’ grant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Delta Dental of Tennessee is offering a new grant to middle schools across the state.

Delta says the grant will be used to replace water fountains with a contactless Elkay bottle-filling station through the “Water’s Cool @ School” program.

“Drinking more water is great for the mind, as it can help improve concentration and focus, and for the body, as it can help with circulation and to keep your bones, joints, and even teeth healthy. These benefits are welcome at any age, and especially important for kids,” said Dr. Phil Wenk, CEO and President of Delta Dental of Tennessee. “Schools have a lot on their plates, and many have even shut down their water fountains to help mitigate the spread of germs. We are pleased to be able to offer another round of grants to help make water more accessible to students and staff during the school day.”

Delta says school will create a short video, or do another creative project, that looks at the health benefits of drinking water.

They will then share the video on social media using #WatersCoolTN and include a link with their grant application.

Delta says the deadline to apply is Nov. 23. There will be 25 grants awarded across the state.

You can apply online here.

