Local clinic helps highlight breast cancer

JACKSON, Tenn. — Since 1985, October has been observed as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, bringing attention to the cancer affecting hundreds of thousands of people every year.

“Of course breast cancer is not only out there during the month of October. We try to talk about it year round, but this a month we know we can make a difference and that the entire world is focused on breast cancer,” said Jon Ewing, Chief Operating Officer for the Woman’s Clinic.

With 218,000 new diagnoses every year, breast cancer is the most common type of cancer.

“Of women that are diagnosed with cancer, 30% will be breast cancer. So we know, especially when there is a history in the family, it can really make a difference if there is early detection,” Ewing said.

Early detection can be as simple as regular breast self-exams.

“So early detection is always the most important. You can do your self breast exam in the shower or when you’re getting dressed in the morning,” said Maigan Smith, Administrative Assistant for the Woman’s Clinic.

They also encourage women to be checked regularly.

“Especially if you have a family history of breast cancer. You want to start earlier than most to have your breast exams and have your mammograms done,” Smith said.

However, women aren’t the only ones who can get breast cancer.

“There will be 2,600 new cases of invasive breast cancer in men that will be diagnosed this year,” Ewing said.

And to help those who do have breast cancer, the Woman’s Clinic will be hosting their 12th annual Take Your Girls Night Out 5K.

“We also have our Take Your Girls Night Out 5K, and that is what is going on [Oct. 5],” Smith said.

All proceeds will go to helping those with breast cancer.

