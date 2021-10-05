Memphis airport breaks record for number of guns seized from carry-ons

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say Transportation Security Administration officers at Memphis International Airport in Tennessee discovered a record number of guns at security checkpoints this year.

The agency said Monday that TSA security officers have found 48 firearms in carry-on baggage in 2021, surpassing the record of 47 guns set in 2018 and again last year.

Travelers face criminal and civil penalties for bringing firearms to a security checkpoint.

Guns can be transported on a commercial aircraft only if they are unloaded, packed in a locked, hard-sided case and placed in checked baggage.

