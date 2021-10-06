Biden, China’s Xi expected to meet virtually by year’s end

ZURICH (AP) — With tensions rising between the global powers, President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are expected to hold a virtual meeting before year’s end.

That word comes from a senior Biden administration official.

The agreement in principle for the talks was disclosed after White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan and senior Chinese foreign policy adviser Yang Jiechi met for six hours Wednesday in Zurich.

Details for the Biden-Xi meeting are yet to be worked out.

As for the Swiss talks, the U.S. official is describing them as respectful, constructive and perhaps the most in-depth between the sides since Biden took office in January.

