City of Jackson starts Tactical Urbanism initiative

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new initiative is giving the community the chance to work with city engineers.

The city says the goal of the Tactical Urbanism initiative is to test new designs and form ideas on safety, health, and happiness of neighborhoods.

“We’ve heard and listened to the citizens in Jackson who have great ideas when it comes to making their neighborhoods safer,” said Jackson Mayor Scott Conger. “We are excited to provide this opportunity to help our residents create these projects through this initiative.”

You can apply or learn more here.