Hardeman County Sheriff’s Dept. mourns loss of deputy Dale Wyman

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their own.

The department says Deputy Dale Wyman died Wednesday due to injuries he received from a crash in August of 2012.

The crash had left Wyman paralyzed from the chest down, and faced medical complications since the crash.

The department says in part:

“Dale Wyman was not only a hero to the county he served but also his country by serving in the United States Army. Dale will be greatly missed.”

Along with serving the community of Hardeman County, Wyman also served the country while in the U.S. Army.