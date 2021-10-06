Investigation underway into shooting outside jail

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents are investigating an officer-involved shooting outside of a local jail.

According to a news release from the TBI, at the request of 25th District Attorney General Mark Davidson, TBI special agents were called to investigate the circumstances leading to the shooting of a man during an interaction with officers with the Bolivar Police Department early Wednesday morning.

“Just before 6 a.m., correctional officers with the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office were outside of the Hardeman County Justice Complex, which houses the sheriff’s office and jail located in the 500 block of South Main Street in Bolivar, when they were fired upon by an armed individual,” said Keli McAlister, Public Information Officer for the TBI.

McAlister says three Bolivar police officers responded, but at that point, the suspect had already left the scene. A while later the suspect returned.

“According to preliminary information, exited his vehicle while still armed and confronted the officers, resulting in the officers firing their service weapons and striking the individual,” McAlister said.

According to the TBI, the armed individual has been identified as 43-year-old Andra Devon Murphy, of Toone.

“He was transported to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries,” McAlister said.

No officers were injured during this incident. At this time, no motive has been determined.

McAlister says the investigation into the shooting is on-going.

“TBI agents continue to work to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence, and conducting interviews,” McAlister said.

