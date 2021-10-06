Man wanted in Kansas homicide found in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The U.S. Marshal Service says a man wanted in Kansas was found in Madison County.

Marshals say Andrel Spates Jr. was tracked to a home on Sable Wood Cove in Three Way, where he then surrendered without incident on Wednesday.

The Marshal Service says Spates was wanted for a homicide that occurred in Lawrence, Kansas in September of 2021.

The Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force says it was asked by the U.S. Marshals Kansas Fugitive Apprehension Task Force to find Spates.

“One of the strategies of the U.S. Marshals Service is to work seamlessly with other agencies to achieve a successful and safe outcome when tracking down violent fugitives,” said U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.