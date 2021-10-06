Week 7 Team of the Week: South Gibson Hornets

MEDINA, Tenn. — The South Gibson Hornets were presented the Team of the Week award from Week 7 of the 2021 season.

After losing two straight games heading into this past Friday night, South Gibson turned on the jets and unleashed a fantastic performance on their home field, taking down Obion County 45-20. The Hornets shined in almost every category of the game, picking up a much needed region win that solidified their spot in the Class 4A playoffs.

“We dominated, I mean every part of that game we dominated up front,” said South Gibson center Landon Black. “We were able to run up between the tackles, able to run up the middle some. We got some things figured out on D-line, we got some things to click.”

“It was just important for us to execute like we did and finally play a complete game,” said Nash Stidham. “It wasn’t perfect, but you know we finally finished our game for the first time, and there’s a lot we can build on from that.”

After taking some time off for fall break, the Hornets plan to get right back to work Thursday morning, as South Gibson prepares for a Region 7 4A showdown with Haywood on October 15.