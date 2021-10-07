Alabama swamped, 4 killed in floods from slow-moving front

PELHAM, Ala. (AP) — The death toll from flash floods caused by torrential rains in Alabama has risen to four.

Forecasters say as much as 13 inches of rain from a slow-moving front covered roads, trapping people in cars and homes.

All four of the deaths occurred when water swept away vehicles, and the victims include a 4-year-old girl who died in northeast Alabama.

Flood watches and warnings remained in effect for parts of the Southeast.

Three feet of water filled a Piggly Wiggly grocery store near the Florida line, and 250,000 gallons of wastewater overflowed from sewage systems in Baldwin County.

