Altercation at Huntingdon Wendy’s leaves 1 injured

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — Around 11 p.m. on Oct. 5, a man drove through this Wendy’s drive-thru for a meal.

When he noticed his food was cold, things then took an unexpected turn.

“He was like, ‘Momma, I really thought that he was going to go to the back and get my food right, and bring it back.’ He said, ‘It shocked me when he threw the grease on me,'” said the mother of the victim in a statement to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News.

When the victim ordered his food, he realized his order was cold and went back through the drive-thru to get a refund.

“The video shows that the young man, the employee, left the drive-thru window and went to the cooking area and got a container cup of hot oil from the vet, french fry vet, came back, opened the window back up, and threw it on the man that was making the complaint,” said Walter Smothers, Public Safety Director for the Huntingdon Police Department.

The shift manager at the time was Demarrus Pritchett. The two didn’t know each other well, but Pritchett stated that the victim was harassing him for the past couple of months.

“The young man threw his arm up to shield his face. The brunt of it oil hit his underarm, down his side. He had second and third-degree burns, blisters and so forth on his arms,” Smothers said.

After the altercation, the victim was rushed to Baptist Memorial Hospital in Huntingdon, where he was treated for extreme burns and blistering.

“I have not spoken with any representative from Wendy’s to find out what action they may or may not be taking. That’s completely up to them. For our part, we will be prosecuting as enthusiastically as we can,” Smothers said.

As of Thursday evening, Wendy’s has not responded to a request for comment.

