Fort Campbell soldier charged with killing pregnant wife

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) — The US Army says a Fort Campbell solider has been charged with killing his wife.

Fort Campbell said in a statement on Wednesday that Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Santiago was charged with murder in the death of his pregnant wife, Meghan Santiago, and with injury of an unborn child.

The 33-year-old Santiago is a 5th Special Forces Group soldier.

Santiago was taken into custody after the death on Sept. 28 and held pending an investigation by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division.

No further information was released.

It wasn’t clear whether Santiago has an attorney.

