New report details Trump’s all-out effort to undo election results

WASHINGTON (AP) — A report by the Senate Judiciary Committee’s Democratic majority details Donald Trump’s extraordinary effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election that he lost.

His pursuit of fraud claims brought the Justice Department to the brink of chaos and prompted top officials there and at the White House to threaten to resign.

The report offers new insight about how the Republican incumbent tried to undo the vote and exert his will on the department.

Trump asked leaders to declare the election “corrupt” and disparaged the department’s top official for not doing anything to overturn the results.

One White House lawyer described the efforts to undo the election as a “murder-suicide pact.”

To read more on this story, click here.

For more stories across the U.S., click here.