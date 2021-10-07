Police: Tennessee grocery store shooter used 3 legal guns

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A man who fatally shot one person and wounded 14 others before killing himself at a Tennessee grocery store last month used three guns purchased legally over the past year-and-a-half.

Collierville Police announced Thursday that 29-year-old UK Thang used two pistols and a rifle in the shooting.

He was carrying extra ammunition and extra loaded magazines when police found him.

Thang owned a sushi business inside the Kroger store.

He had been asked to leave by management after a disagreement with an employee on the morning of Sept. 23.

Thang returned that afternoon, shooting 10 employees and five customers.

