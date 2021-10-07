Texas woman arrested after drugs found in battery

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — A Texas woman was arrested following a traffic stop Wednesday morning.

1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 Capture







The West Tennessee Drug Task Force says 30-year-old Bereniz Cavazos was stopped by agents on Interstate 40 in Fayette County.

The task force says its agent developed reasonable suspension to search the vehicle, so they brought in the K-9 unit.

Agents say they found a battery contained over 11 pounds of a heroin-fentanyl mix.

The task force says that amount has a wholesale street value of around $500,000.

“The agents are always on alert,” said Johnie Carter, director of the West Tennessee Drug Task Force. “They train hard and they work hard to professionally interdict illegal drugs being moved through West Tennessee, therefore I am proud of this seizure.”

The task force says it believes the drugs were being taken to Ohio.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.