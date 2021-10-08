Country star Tanya Tucker visits Redemption Road Rescue

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A legendary country singer visited the Hub City for a special cause.

Tanya Tucker is working with Redemption Road Rescue, a local nonprofit, to help rescue and heal horses in the city.

She has been helping the organization for several years and will be helping her new horse, Lucky Bucket, with a forever home.

“We’re trying to stop animal abuse. Anytime you see a horse on the other side of the fence that looks like it’s being abused, you need to get a hold of Redemption Road Rescue and they’ll go through the right channels to either confiscate the horse or make sure the owner takes care of them,” Tucker said.

