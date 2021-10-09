Annual festival continues for day two

JACKSON, Tenn– The Jacob Barker festival continued Saturday as family and friends gather for music, food and community.

This is the 5th year for the festival.

Founder, Ronnie Barker says him and his wife created this event due to his son being diagnosed with cancer.

After his son beat cancer, Barker and his family were able to take a make a wish trip to Disney.

After going on the trip, Barker says every child should be able to experience a once in a lifetime trip.