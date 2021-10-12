Jackson Symphony to host ‘Spooktacular’ shows on Saturday

JACKSON, Tenn. — Do the popular songs from horror movies still haunt you?

This Saturday you can hear them live at the Jackson Symphony’s Spooktacular, starting at 7:30 p.m.

This will be the first Pops concert of the series and features songs from some of the most popular horror films.

But that’s not all — that morning at 11:30, don’t miss out on the interactive family matinee show.

The symphony hopes to give families the opportunity to hear a live orchestra and to celebrate music in our city.

“We just invite people to enjoy the night and celebrate the season with us, so feel free to costume up and come on to the symphony that night,” said Sherry Freeman, executive director of the symphony.

