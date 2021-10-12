Lego to remove gender stereotypes from toys

Lego says it’s working to remove gender stereotypes from its toys.

The decision comes after research was commissioned by The Lego Group and carried out by the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in media.

Almost 7,000 parents and children, worldwide, were surveyed.

Forty-two percent of girls say they worry about being made fun of for playing with toys associated with boys, and 71% of boys say the same of toys typically associated with girls.

Eight-two percent of girls agreed that girls can play football and boys can practice ballet, compared to 71% of boys.

It’s not clear yet what that change will look like.

