Bethel presents ‘Sweeney Todd’ for Halloween

MCKENZIE, Tenn. — A Victorian era tale is coming to the Bethel Performing Arts Center for Halloween.

Director Bala Boyd and the Renaissance Theatre program are bringing you “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.”

Bethel says this dark tale is a Stephen Sondheim musical and book by Hugh Wheeler, and is about a barber who seeks revenge on a judge who destroyed his family.

The play will begin Oct. 31 at 9 p.m., and will continue through the first two weekends of November at 7 p.m., with a matinee showing on Nov. 13 at 2 p.m.

