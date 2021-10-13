FBI shares tips to keep Tennesseans cyber safe

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The FBI in Memphis wants Tennesseans to #BeCyberSmart.

October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month, and the Memphis Field Office is sharing tips to help prevent online crime.

The FBI’s cyber safety tips include:

Keeping software systems up-to-date, and use a good anti-virus program.

your account information, do not follow the link provided in the message itself or call the phone numbers provided in the message. Go to the company’s website to log into your account or call the phone number listed on the official website to see if something does in fact need your attention. Do not open any attachments unless you are expecting the file, document, or invoice and

have verified the sender’s email address.

Scrutinizing all electronic requests for a payment or transfer of funds.

Being extra suspicious of any message that urges immediate action.

Confirm requests for wire transfers or payment in person or over the phone as part of a

two-factor authentication process. Do not verify these requests using the phone number

listed in the request for payment.

The FBI also wants you to know that you can report online crimes here.

The FBI says you can visit their Cyber page, list of common scams, and the Internet Crime Complaint Center’s consumer alerts page to learn more.

You can also find ways to keep children safe here.