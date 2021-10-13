Police respond to shooting in Jackson neighborhood; woman injured

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department responded to a report of a shooting Wednesday.

According to Jackson Police Deputy Chief Derick Tisdale, they received a call about a shooting near West Grand Street and Wisdom Street, but did not find any evidence of a shooting.

Police later discovered the shooting happened near West Grand and Pleasant Street.

Police confirm a woman was injured.

The identities of those involved have not been released at this time.

