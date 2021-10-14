Bill Clinton in hospital for non-COVID-related infection

WASHINGTON (AP) — A spokesman for Bill Clinton says the former president is in a hospital in California being treated for a non-COVID-related infection.

Spokesman Angel Ureña says Clinton was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center on Tuesday evening.

Ureña says Clinton “is on the mend, in good spirits and is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses, and staff providing him with excellent care.”

You can read more here.

You can find more national news here.